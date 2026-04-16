Trump Hurls Nasty Insults at Fox News Host: ‘One of the Least Attractive and Talented People’

President Donald Trump fired off an ugly Truth Social post after a Fox News host greatly displeased him.

On Thursday’s edition of The Five, liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov brawled with her conservative colleagues.

“The argument that you’re making against the Biden-Harris administration falls flat when you look at what the Trump administration is doing,” Tarlov told co-host Kellyanne Conway, saying Trump’s performance as president comes up short of former President Joe Biden’s.

“Well, I’m gonna look at the fact that Trump got elected running against the Biden-Harris economy,” Conway replied.

“And what do people think of him now?” Tarlov said of Trump. “He has a 35% approval rating in most polls.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld then bizarrely jumped in to say, “He’s not a politician.”

“He is!” Tarlov noted. “Stop saying that he’s just the host of The Apprentice who came to save us.”

“You can’t understand Trump because his political decisions align with his personal and patriotic ones,” Gutfeld insisted.

“Personal ones, like his own bank account,” Tarlov responded, alluding to the self-enrichment of Trump and his family while in office.

The president seemingly did not appreciate the segment. Posting on Truth Social, he demeaned Tarlov by calling her unattractive and claimed the polls she cited are fake:

I’m on Air Force One heading to Las Vegas and Arizona for Greetings and Speeches on NO TAX ON TIPS, a WINDFALL for our Great American Citizens. I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov. Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to “turn her off!” Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up “Poll Numbers,” and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring. I have among the best Poll Numbers I have ever had, and why shouldn’t I, ALL THE COUNTRY DOES IS WIN. CNN had me at 100%, saying they never saw that before. GET HER OFF THE AIR, SHE IS BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY! I hear Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens are dying fast. Their numbers are terrible. Nobody believes them anymore. They were FAKE MAGA, and now they’ve been exposed! President DJT

Recent polling shows Trump with an approval rating in the high 30s to low 40s.

Fox News did not respond to Mediaite when asked for comment.

Watch above via Fox News.

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