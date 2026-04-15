‘Very Disturbing’: Republican Who Led the Charge Against Swalwell Warns GOP Senate Leader to ‘Look Into’ One of His Members

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) warned Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Wednesday that he needs to “look into” allegations against one of his Senators, adding that the allegations are “very disturbing.”

Last week, Paulina Luna led the charge against Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who are both facing shocking allegations of sexual misconduct. Swalwell and Gonzales both resigned while facing potential expulsion earlier in the week, but deny any criminal wrongdoing.

“It’s [sic] seems like the Senate has its own trash to take out. @LeaderJohnThune You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it’s very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief,” Paulina Luna posted on social media on Wednesday.

It’s seems like the Senate has its own trash to take out. @LeaderJohnThune You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it’s very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 15, 2026

Her post has extra heft given that she suggested Swalwell would be facing serious accusations of sexual assault before the allegations were made public this week.

Paulina shared a post on April 6th, saying that former employees were soon rumored to accuse Swalwell. She captioned the post by writing, “If this is true, it is horrifying. He should also be added to the freaks and wierdos currently in Congress. Can you all stop molesting your staff? It’s unacceptable, illegal, gross, etc.”

If this is true, it is horrifying. He should also be added to the freaks and wierdos currently in Congress. Can you all stop molesting your staff? It’s unacceptable, illegal, gross, etc. https://t.co/D94eSlwYF7 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 7, 2026

“I’m about to do a conference all-call to explain to members on both sides that it is illegal to sexually harass staff and interns. You all need to pull your shit together. Stop molesting the staff! Freaks,” she later added in a subsequent post.

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