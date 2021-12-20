Dan Bongino Reveals Recent Bout With Covid: ‘I Was Afraid … I Didn’t Want to Die’

On his syndicated radio program Monday, host Dan Bongino said he got the coronavirus about a month-and-a-half ago and that he “was afraid” and “didn’t want to die.”

During The Dan Bongino Show, he said:

I’m done with this thing, like, with the pandemic. I’m going to be smart about it. I’m not stupid. I’m going to stay away from sick people. If I get sick, I’ll stay home. But, you know, I’m done with it like I’m done, I’m not going to just wait to die. I’m going to choose to embrace my life to smile a little bit and live and if I get coronavirus, which I did. I wound up getting it about a month-and-a-half ago … one month ago maybe. I’m sorry, I lose track of time. You know what, folks, it was 24-36 hours of bad news. I didn’t feel really good. But I’m thinking to myself as this happened and now that I’ve got through it. I’m like, you know, was it really worth two years of fear? I mean, listen, I was afraid I didn’t want to get it. I had asthma I had you know, but I had this cancer thing I don’t like that, you know, address too much, but I was afraid. I’m not going to tell you I wasn’t afraid. I don’t want make a big deal out of it. … I was afraid. I didn’t want to catch Corona. I didn’t want to die. I’ve got kids. And I thought, alright, even if there’s a point zero zero 1 percent chance, like, that was a chance, you know, and I was a little bit afraid and then I got it. sucked for 24, 36 hours and then I was better and I’m like was that really worth two years, I mean, of my life to worry about, really? Was it worth two years? I mean, it’s a risk-reward calculus.

Bongino, who is vaccinated, expressed that while Covid-19 is a severe diagnosis for the elderly and those with certain conditions, it should not stop life’s precious moments.

Clearly it’s a dangerous disease for people call morbidity is and people who are older, but if you’re young and relatively healthy at least like I was even with some Covid morbidities. It wasn’t worth it. You should enjoy yourself. Don’t just wait to die. Live your life. There’s no refunds, folks. There’s no do-overs. There’s no nothing. This is it is the only one you’ve got. Every day lost without another memory built in that your kids are going to remembers a day you can never get back. You’re never going to get back is no go. There’s no cashback policy, there’s no, like, points for the credit card. That’s it. When the days over it’s over. You know, I saw a movie my daughters this weekend, watching her enjoy it. It was just watching her face and how she got lost for a while in the movie and just, you know, I can see how much he was loving it. You have no idea how rewarding those experiences are. I mean, think of all those experiences that were gone. We spend it, you know, a year a year plus, with the lockdowns at all this nonsense. Thankfully, I live in Florida. We got a governor who said, naw, pandemic’s over. Coronavirus isn’t over. Variants aren’t over. Pandemic’s over. The pandemic now is a state of mind. The virus isn’t. I assure you it is very real. But you living in this pandemic I’m going to lock myself down, wait to die. That’s a state of mind. It’s the Christmas season, enjoy yourselves. Be smart. Enjoy your family and build some memories. They stay with you a long time. Build some memories.

