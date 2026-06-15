Mark Levin Calls For Trump Admin to Release Deal Details, Fumes At Israel Jabs

Fox News host Mark Levin called for the Trump administration to release the details behind the Iran peace deal, which Vice President JD Vance said was signed electronically over the weekend.

Levin, a close Trump ally, sounded skeptical of the rushed deal on Sunday evening, writing, “I have asked for days, why can’t we, the people, see the damn MOU? Not through people briefed by an anonymous person. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like this. If it is a great outcome for peace, then release it.”

The pro-Israel hawk also sounded off on President Donald Trump’s very public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which included Trump telling a reporter he questioned his “f*cking judgement” after a weekend strike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

“In a period of two-months, Israel has gone from a great ally and partner in war, fighting by our side against a horrible enemy that has killed thousands of our people, killed tens of thousands of their own people, and was a dire nuclear threat intent on attacking us, to Israeli PM Netanyahu being a difficult person who should be thanking us for saving his country from Iran and should get our permission if he wants to defend his people from Hezbollah and Iran, and stand down when his country is attacked,” Levin wrote, adding:

And just yesterday, Israel’s PM avenged the execution of 5 American soldiers by taking out a Hezbollah commander/terrorist. And only Israel has been killing Hezbollah leaders who murdered our Marines, soldiers, embassy staff, and more. It seems to me a kind word is in order. How does this make any sense?

Levin continued posting into Monday and shared a report on Hezbollah leaders praising the deal. “Hezbollah is emboldened,” Levin added.

The Fox personality continued his call to release the deal’s details as well, which Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Monday morning could include a $300 billion fund for Iran for reconstruction if certain criteria are met.

“I have asked for days, why can’t we, the people, see the damn MOU? Not through people briefed by an anonymous person. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like this. If it is a great outcome for peace, then release it,” Levin posted.

“Here’s an idea: if you want people to stop speculating about the MOU release the MOU. Don’t brief a few anointed ones to control the narrative and expect everyone else to sit silently. That’s not how our country works. It’s going to be signed soon. It takes time for people to digest it all once it is released. Controlling the narrative can only last so long,” he added.

Fox’s chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst, reported on Monday afternoon, “The memorandum of understanding with Iran is expected to be released in the next 24-48 hours, according to senior U.S. officials. It was electronically signed by President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf.”

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