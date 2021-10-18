On his syndicated program Monday, radio host Dan Bongino slammed Cumulus Media, which carries The Dan Bongino Show, over the broadcasting company’s coronavirus vaccine mandate and dared the company to drop him.

“I don’t want to be working for anybody, so I work for myself and I choose who to partner with,” he said. “So I partner with Cumulus. You’re probably listening to me on a Cumulus station now. So Cumulus, for some stupid reason, thought it would be a really good idea to do a vaccine mandate. Why they would do that, I have no idea. Don’t know if they’re trained medical professionals or what and I’m missing something.”

Bongino went on to say that “there’s been some reporting about some people who’ve had separated from their jobs or moved into different positions because of it. And I’m kind of done with that. Yeah, I’m not gonna play along with that. So, out of respect for them, I called them today and let them know my position. But I’m not playing along with that.”

“I believe these vaccine mandates are unethical. I believe they’re immoral. I believe they don’t take into account the science of natural immunity due to a prior infection,” he added. “I believe they’re broad based and don’t take into account an individual circumstances of why they may or may not want to take a vaccine and they’re antithetical to everything I believe in, my company believes and I believe in myself, my wife believes in and anyone associated with my company, it would not be subjected to the same restrictions.

Bongino declared that he will not forget the matter and that Cumulus will “have to make a decision with me if they want to continue this partnership or they don’t. But I’m talking to you on their airwaves, they don’t have to let that happen.”

“And I wouldn’t mind if they didn’t,” he continued. “Because it’s really unfortunate that people with a lower profile name who don’t have 300-plus stations had been, you know, summarily either shown the door or been put in really untenable circumstances because they simply want to make a medical decision by themselves.”

He continued:

And candidly I’d rather not be here today on this station or on any of these stations. I’d rather just talk to you on my podcast, which is mine. And I do what I want here, too, make no mistake. But I’m doing it because I want something to change and I’m giving them an opportunity to do it. But if they don’t, this is going to be an entirely untenable situation going forward. You really want me on your airwaves every day talking about this? You have a choice. I work with you. I do not work for you. I never will. You may have had other people in a corner, but you don’t have me. And it’s my obligation given everything I’ve been through health-wise. It’s my obligation to stand up for them. A lot of them their entire livelihood was at risk. I don’t know if you cared about that or you just disregarded it. I don’t know, what did you have, a personal consultation with [Anthony] Fauci or something? They tell you how valuable these mandates are? Again, I don’t know what led you to the mistaken belief that I was just going to sit back and take this and let these people wither on the vine. I’m not.

