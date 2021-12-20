Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) went on multiple news shows Sunday and offered further insight into the aims of the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kinzinger told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the committee, on which he is one of two Republicans serving, is looking into whether or not former President Donald Trump violated a criminal statute.

Tapper, the cohost of CNN’s State of the Union, asked Kinzinger directly if he believed Trump had committed a crime, to which Kinzinger replied, “I do not want to go there yet … because that’s obviously a big thing to say.”

Tapper introduced the segment by playing a clip of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) making an apparent reference to a criminal statute violation in discussing the committee’s work.

“Whoever corruptly obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding or attempts to do so shall be fined or imprisoned, not more than 20 years, or both,” Cheney said.

“I think we will, by the end of our investigation and by the time our report is out, have a pretty good idea,” Kinzinger added, noting the committee is looking into Trump’s actions.

“Nobody, Jake, is above the law. Nobody. Not the president — he’s not a king — not former presidents, they aren’t former kings. Nobody is above the law. And if the president knowingly allowed what happened on Jan. 6 to happen, and, in fact, was giddy about it, and that violates a criminal statute, he needs to be held accountable for that,” he said.

Tapper followed up to clarify, “so you are looking into that?” Kinzinger responded, “yeah, we are looking into that.”

In a separate interview with ABC News’ This Week, Kinzinger was asked about his fellow Republican members of congress and their culpability in the insurrection. “Do you think that some of your Republican colleagues bear direct responsibility for that riot [on January 6]?” Asked Jonathan Karl.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells @jonkarl “it’s possible” some of his GOP colleagues in Congress are responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “I will tell you, yes, there are more texts out there we haven’t released.” https://t.co/6cOuR0kmJr pic.twitter.com/zJEEr541e5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 19, 2021

“It’s possible,” Kinzinger responded. “I’m not ready to kind of go to that point yet because I want to let the facts dictate it. But I will tell you, yes there are more texts out there that we haven’t released.”

Kinzinger added that the committee would “absolutely” subpoena Republican members of Congress if needed and even Trump, if necessary.

“Nobody, member of Congress, former president, nobody in America is above the law,” the GOP congressman said.

