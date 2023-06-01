DeSantis Responds To Trump Insults With Bone Deep Cut: ‘Juvenile’ Conduct One Reason He’s Not In White House Right Now

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New Hampshire on Thursday as part of the first week of his presidential campaign and slammed ex-president and chief rival for the GOP nomination Donald Trump over “juvenile” conduct that may have cost him the presidency.

DeSantis spoke with radio host Jack Heath on Thursday’s Good Morning New Hampshire on WTSN, during which he discussed the FBI, China, Hunter Biden, and other campaign subjects — and of course Donald Trump.

Trump made fun of how the Florida governor’s name is pronounced — a habit he’s had for a while — which sites like Axios ran with. And Axios correspondent Alex Thompson flagged the New Hampshire interview on Twitter.

Heath asked about that hit and other insults Trump has leveled at DeSantis over the last few months leading up to the primary campaign.

“I think it’s so petty. I think it’s so juvenile. I don’t think that’s what voters want,” said DeSantis. “And honestly, I think that that his conduct, which he’s been doing for years now, I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now.”

HEATH: I want to talk about former President Donald Trump just for a moment. He’s been – since you, since you were on my show last, you said pretty much, Governor DeSantis, that based on all the attacks he’s making against you, it’s clear that you’re the one he’s worried about here who can win this nomination. And he continues, Former President Trump yesterday was criticizing your name. He’s nicknamed you, saying – he did a release yesterday, actually, commenting on, he was like fixated on your last name, whether it’s Dah-Santis Dee-Santis, DeSanctis, he’s, he keeps coming at you. What’s your reaction to attacks like that, even on your name? Do you think that’s sort of beneath the former president? Or do you, is that what you expect? DESANTIS: I think it’s so petty. I think it’s so juvenile. I don’t think that’s what voters want. And honestly, I think that that his conduct, which he’s been doing for years now, I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now. Because I think he alienated too many voters for things that really don’t matter. So I don’t get in the gutter on any of that.

Listen to the clip above via Pulse of New Hampshire.

