Catherine Rampell Shreds Tucker for Calling Her Dad’s Campaign Against Country Clubs Banning Jews ‘Repulsive’

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller and Catherine Rampell ripped Tucker Carlson this week for calling objections to banning Jews from country clubs “repulsive” on a recent edition of his podcast.

In the clip, from Carlson’s Monday episode with his brother, he recalls a past encounter with Rampell in which she was talking about her childhood in Palm Beach, Florida.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, we moved there, and my dad sued the Bath & Tennis Club for discrimination because they wouldn’t let him in,'” said Carlson, referring to the fact that Rampell’s father was denied from the club because he was Jewish.

“And I’m listening to this, and I’m like, ‘He sued a country club? Your dad? If I’m getting this wrong, I just want to apologize, but I’m pretty sure,” continued Carlson. “Sorta not my job to tell you that these are private associations. I don’t know. What are you even talking about? That’s repulsive to me.”

“You should have the right to hang out with whoever you want to hang out with on whatever basis you want to make that decision,” concluded Carlson.

Miller and Rampell watched the clips on Wednesday’s pod, clarifying the story from over a decade ago.

“In the 90s, my father didn’t sue country clubs — Tucker is actually right that freedom of association is allowed under the law. What happened was my dad waged a newspaper campaign against a bunch of these country clubs,” said Rampell.

In Miller’s subsequent X post promoting the episode of Bulwark Takes, he wrote, “Hasn’t gotten enough attention that on the same podcast @TuckerCarlson did a mea culpa on Trump, he passionately defended white’s only country clubs. Banning Jews from clubs is v important to him. Objecting to that is ‘repulsive.'”

Rampell also added some details to the story in a post on X, “Perhaps to no one’s surprise, Tucker Carlson just gave a full-throated defense of segregated country clubs.”

“Out of the blue Tucker recently attacked me on his show by recounting a story I told him ~10 years ago. In his telling, my father sued a country club for not admitting him as a member. The actual story: In the ’90s, my father waged a newspaper campaign (not a lawsuit) against local country clubs because they were discriminatory – that is, they did not admit Jews, Blacks, Asians, Hispanics, etc., even as guests,” she continued, adding:

My brother, who was in preschool at the time, was not invited to a classmate’s birthday party because the club where the party was held did not allow Jews inside. (Yes, even 4-year-old Jews, as guests.) That’s the fight my dad waged—at significant personal and professional cost at the time—and I’m proud of him for it.

Watch the clip above via The Bulwark on YouTube.

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