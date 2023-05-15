Howard Stern Defends CNN’s Trump Town Hall: It Was ‘Really F*cking Interesting and Entertaining’

Howard Stern questioned what all the fuss was about regarding Donald Trump’s CNN town hall last week.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern discussed the event which had the former president’s base fired up and CNN’s audience enraged.

“Everyone had their tits in a twist over Trump being on there, and the audience was like laughing and, you know, cheering him on, and a lot of people got upset about it,” Stern said. “I don’t know, I thought it was fucking — really fucking interesting and entertaining. I’m pretty sure anybody who didn’t like Trump hated him even more after that.”

“I mean, his fans love him. I thought it was an interesting thing to watch it. I do think, however, they should have all the candidates if they want,” Stern said, saying others like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis — if he, as expected, tosses his hat in the ring for 2024 — should also be given an hour.

Stern said the one thing that bothered him was the audience.

“I thought it was really weird when they were laughing at the woman who just won a sexual assault case. I thought that was really fucking strange. But some of those people in the audience looked a little bizarre, if you know what I mean. Like, maybe one or two had some issues at birth, but I don’t know,” Stern said referencing E. Jean Carroll’s case in which Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation last week.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

