Karl Rove Warns GOP Gerrymander in Florida Could Backfire

Legendary GOP operative Karl Rove warned that a proposed Republican gerrymander in Florida could backfire on Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends.

His conversation with host Brian Kilmeade in Houston came just a few days after Virginians approved a ballot initiative to allow Democrats to redraw Old Dominion’s congressional map to give themselves a 10-1 district advantage in the purple state.

“Democrats may have won the redistricting fight barely in Virginia, although, of course, putting a hold on it, but in a brand new op-ed, Karl Rove argues the party is a mess, with approval ratings slipping, some prominent Democrats are hoping ramped up rhetoric will help them win over voters, will it? Karl Rove breaks it down because there are some Democrats that you say are getting it right or on the right track,” began Kilmeade. “So, on the redistricting fight, whether you’re for it or not, we’re in the middle of it. Do you believe the courts, they have a legitimate shot to overturn the referendum from Tuesday?”

“Yeah, the district court judge had a pretty strong argument that the way that they titled it and put it on the ballot was misleading and inappropriate given the state law,” replied Rove. “So it’s going to go to the Virginia Supreme Court and I think there’s a good chance it gets tossed out.”

“Wow, that would be interesting because Florida is queued up anyway,” mused Kilmeade. “So Florida, Missouri, and others are as this plays out. What advice would you give Ron DeSantis? Go for it?”

“Well, that’s up to the people of Florida, but this would-, right now the Democrats are ahead. If Florida moves like it can, the Republicans will at least be even. But there’s a risk there,” submitted Rove. “Because what they’re going to do is they’re going to have to take Republican votes out of Republican districts and put them into Democrat districts. And that’s going to lower the lower the numbers for some incumbent Republicans, and they may lose a seat or two.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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