Former Illinois Republican congressman Joe Walsh announced Wednesday night that his show on GAB Radio Network had been canceled. In a tweet, Walsh said the network is run by a supporter of Donald Trump who has wanted to oust him for some time.

Some bad news. Looks like I’ve lost my radio show. The network is run by a big Trumper, and he’s wanted to boot me for awhile. Looks like it finally happened. Not surprised, but I am bummed. I thought it was so important to have ONE anti-Trump conservative voice on the radio. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 27, 2021

“It’s not a surprise I guess,” Walsh told Mediaite when reached for comment. “The same thing happened to me at Salem Media before my primary challenge to Trump. They let me go as well.”

GAB Radio Network is owned by Joseph Walburn.

Walsh, who rode the Tea Party wave to Congress in in the 2010 midterm elections, had initially been a staunch supporter of Trump. However, Walsh backed the Mueller investigation and eventually withdrew his support after the infamous Helsinki summit in 2018 when Trump, while standing next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned U.S. intelligence reports that stated Russia had interfered in the 2016 election.

“Look, I’m no big deal, but today is the final straw for me,” Walsh tweeted at the time.

“It’s just like the Republican Party,” Walsh told Mediaite about the cancelation of his show. “If you want to get elected in today’s GOP, you have to embrace Trump. If you want to succeed in the conservative media world, you have to embrace Trump.”

“I kind of always knew that. I was just hoping I could somehow find a way to make it work.”

Walsh said he wasn’t given a reason for dismissal.

However, he said, “My producer and program manager had been telling me for awhile how pissed off the owner was that I was so anti-Trump.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]