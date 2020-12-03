Megyn Kelly Says Fox News Would Not Call Biden ‘President-Elect’ if Roger Ailes Were in Charge: He Was ‘More Conspiratorial’ Than People Knew

With fringe outlets offering programming far to the right, and their critics continuing to knock them from the left, the editorial direction of Fox News has been much talked about in recent weeks. And one ex-prime time star at the network believes that the late Roger Ailes would have positioned Fox News much more in the direction of the former.

Appearing on The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM Thursday, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly talked about her old network’s coverage in the wake of the 2020 election. Kelly believes that if the powerful late chief executive were running the show, President Donald Trump’s false position that the election was rigged would be represented not only during opinion programs, but during news hours as well.

“[Sean] Hannity says what he says, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo are over here, but then you’ve got Bret Baier and Martha [MacCallum],” Kelly said. “You’re getting different messaging hour-to-hour. And I think people are confused. And I think if Roger were there, he’d be saying, ‘At least get one pundit on in all of these shows to at least make the president’s case.’ And I think they missed an opportunity.”

SiriusXM Host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams asked Kelly whether she believes Ailes would have instructed Fox News talent to refer to Joe Biden as President-elect.

“I don’t,” Kelly said. “I think they wouldn’t. Because Roger — maybe people do know this — Roger was much more conspiratorial than people really knew. If you could have heard what he said behind closed doors about any given conspiracy of the day, like, “is Obama a Muslim?” you would have been pretty surprised.”

Watch above, via SiriusXM.

