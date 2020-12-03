Fox News’ co-host of The Five, Greg Gutfeld, left no boogeyman unmentioned in a bizarre rant warning that if the Democrats take the majority in the Senate, the county as we know it would disappear.

In a roundtable discussion that led off with a discussion about Trump’s ongoing — and increasingly desperate — campaign to win an election he lost, co-host Geraldo Rivera pressed Gutfeld on how the president’s legal surrogates are now openly interfering with the Republican Party’s attempt to hold onto the Senate.

Rivera was referencing a Wednesday rally in Atlanta, where Trump lawyer Lin Wood all but blew up the Republican Party’s GOTV efforts for the Georgia runoff election next month, when he urged GOP supporters to withhold their vote alongside Trump surrogate and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell. Their self-destructive rhetoric quickly drew a rebuke from the Trump campaign and other GOP surrogates, as it threatened to sink the chances of incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, which would tip the Senate to the Democrats.

“Don’t you think with Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, shouldn’t they stand down?” Rivera pressed. “They are not helping the runoff when they are undermining the electoral process, Greg.”

Gutfeld, rather than answering the question about Republicans in disarray, pivoted to full-on hyperbole about the prospect of the Democrats controlling both the Congress and White House.

“I’m more interested in talking about how important this election is because under Trump, for four years, the Democrats reported every single event, everyday event as apocalyptic,” Gutfeld complained. “If you turned on CNN, Carl Bernstein was on every day, if a squirrel farted he would say it’s worse than Watergate. Everything is worse than Watergate, so now it’s our turn.”

“If Democrats get control of the senate under the current state of their party, it is over for this country. It is the end of our Republic,” Gutfeld then claimed, before trotting out a series of absurd nightmarish predictions. “You cannot hand the keys to this country to a teenager drunk on idiocy because if the Democrats get the Senate and have the House in the Oval Office, then so does the tech platforms, the media. They are all together and they all support the same thing: elimination of speech, violent people, cancel culture, destruction of public property, confiscation through taxation. If these people are in charge, it’s nice knowing you, America. What I’m saying is you got to go, you got to vote, stay away from the sideshows because this is as important as the election a month ago.”

If the Democratic candidates win both runoff elections in Georgia, the Senate would be split at 50 – 50. As a result, incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would be the tiebreaker vote, giving the Democrats a razor-thin majority that could not afford a single defection — whether from progressives like Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders or moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin — to pass its agenda.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]