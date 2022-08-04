Rep. Ruben Gallego Warns Veterans to ‘Read the Fine Print’ When it Comes to Republicans Who Claim to Be ‘On Their Side’

Rep. Ruben Gallego warned veterans to be careful of Republicans who say they are “pro veteran.”

During an interview with Dean Obeidallah on his SiriusXM radio show, The Dean Obeidallah Show, Gallego got candid about the Republican hold outs on the PACT Act vote from Tuesday.

The PACT Act aims to help veterans access necessary medical treatment for exposure to toxic chemicals. The Senate voted to pass the bill, 86-11 on Tuesday with 11 Republicans voting no.

Gallego, who served as a Marine during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2000 to 2006 has been a long time supporter of the bill and currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

When asked about the Republican hold outs on the PACT Act, he said, “Well, this is the kind of thing that actually makes veterans very cynical when they see politicians playing with their lives for political advantage.”

“For me, it was at least — good. So I could finally show a lot of my Republican leaning veterans… that, you know, what — when the Republican party says they’re pro veteran, you better double check and read the — read the label and read the fine print,” he added.

“Cause you know, clearly given the opportunity they sunk the PACT deal really to just get back at Democrats who were actually pushing reconciliation. But even before that, the only reason this is even happening is because the Democrats have control of the House, the Senate, and the White House,” Gallego added.

“We passed it outta the House and we pressured really the Senate to actually get it done. You know, Republicans have been in control of, you know, the three branches of government, under (Donald) Trump. They never passed this issue because they didn’t wanna, you know, spend that much money for veterans. And so it’s a very good opportunity for veterans to really learn who’s on their side,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM.

