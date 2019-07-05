comScore
Alex Morgan Knocks ‘Double Standard’ in Criticism of Her Sipping-the-Tea Moment

By Josh FeldmanJul 5th, 2019, 2:39 pm

Arguably the most viral moment of the Women’s World Cup semifinal this week was Alex Morgan sipping the tea in celebration.

There’s actually been some discussion this week about whether it was appropriate, and Morgan herself addressed it today after saying she wasn’t trying to hit England:

“I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to, you know, do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion. And you see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is.”

You can watch her comments above, via Reuters.

