Arguably the most viral moment of the Women’s World Cup semifinal this week was Alex Morgan sipping the tea in celebration.

Alex Morgan trolling England by sipping tea is LEGENDARY 😭🐐pic.twitter.com/BzIBNx0xzu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 2, 2019

There’s actually been some discussion this week about whether it was appropriate, and Morgan herself addressed it today after saying she wasn’t trying to hit England:

‘And that’s the tea’: Alex Morgan defends celebration after scoring the winning goal against England during the #FIFAWWC semi-final match. For more: https://t.co/jX2tx1PxcU pic.twitter.com/R7uh5zyuw5 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 5, 2019

“I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to, you know, do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion. And you see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is.”

You can watch her comments above, via Reuters.

