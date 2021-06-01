‘And a Diving Tackle By Security!’ Watch TNT’s Kevin Harlan Deliver Classic Call of NBA Fan Getting Slammed on the Court

What has gotten into NBA fans recently? Singular spectators continue to damage the reputation of entire fan bases, after an incident during Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards series was at least the fifth unruly episode to occur in the last week.

Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him in Philadelphia, Trae Young was spit on in New York, a water bottle was tossed at Kyrie Irving in Boston, and Ja Morant’s family had racist remarks directed at them in Utah. Continuing the unruly trend, a fan ran onto the court at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena during the third quarter of the Wizards’ 122-114 victory Sunday.

TNT’s Kevin Harlan was on the call, joined by analyst Reggie Miller. And while most announcers try to ignore when a fan disrupts play, Harlan excels in those moments, uniquely turning them into some of the most memorable calls of his broadcasting career.

“Oh my goodness, what is going on? We’ve got a fan on the floor. And a diving tackle by the security! With 3:40 to go here in the third,” Harlan said.

“The Redskins better look into hiring that man right there!” Miller jumped in, referring to the NFL franchise now known as the Washington Football Team. “What a tackle by the security!”

“And look how far the guy had to run,” Harlan added. “You know, there’s a limited viewing and they’ve taken out all the end zone seats. And quickly, he is off the floor and great job by the security in Washington.”

Harlan’s call was brief compared to some of his other notable fan on the field moments, but that’s a testament to Washington security, who quickly took the fan out before he could cause too much of a ruckus on the court. On a football field, there’s more room for fans to run, elongating Harlan’s ability to get creative on the call.

