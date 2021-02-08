CBS Radio’s Kevin Harlan made a hilariously on brand call when an unexpected runner crashed the big game on Sunday night — making the must see moment even better.

Although CBS didn’t air video of the scantily clad fan during its live broadcast, CBS Radio found perhaps the only advantage of broadcasting a game without video.

Describing the scene for his listeners, Harlan informed them that someone had just run onto the field, adding, “Some guy with a bra.”

Kevin Harlan’s call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

“And now he’s not being chased, he’s running down the middle to 40,” Harlan continued. “Arms in the air in a victory salute — he’s pulling down his pants! Put up your pants, my man. Pull up those pants!”

“He slides at the one, and they converge on him at the goal line,” Harlan added, covering the scene like a real play. “Pull up your pants, take off your bra, and be a man.”

Although a hilarious call, the fan was not wearing bra, but was actually wearing a neon-pink thong leotard with the words “Vitaly Uncensored” printed on the front.

So, although the rogue runner looked like a fan trying to stir the pot, he was actually part of a marketing stunt by a pretty big porn site. The same porn site that made pulled a similar stunt at the 2019 Champions League final.

