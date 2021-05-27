Through two games at Madison Square Garden in New York, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been the subject of mistreatment by Knicks fans.

Getting serenaded with chants of “f*ck Trae Young” wasn’t the worst of it, as one Knicks fan appeared to spit at the NBA All-Star. An act that’s grotesque at any time, but even more ruthless in a Covid world.

If the saliva actually landed on Young, he didn’t seem to notice. Young playfully addressed the incident with a tweet after the game, checking in on rapper 50 Cent who sat courtside.

The spitting came on the same night that Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him by a Philadelphia fan, as the injured Washington Wizards guard limped to the locker room. Westbrook’s incident received more attention, but that’s because he noticed popcorn was being tossed on him, and reacted in the heat of the moment.

While it’s great having crowds changing the game atmosphere by upping the energy, the mistreatment of athletes like Westbrook and Young shows some fans can’t handle sitting so close to the action.

