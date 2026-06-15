‘Great Win’: Trump White House Praises UFC Fighter Who Called Michelle Obama a Man

The White House declined to condemn UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit for calling former First Lady Michelle Obama a man in a statement on Monday, instead opting to praise him for his victory on Sunday night.

The comment came after Hokit’s knockout win over Derrick Lewis. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hokit said:

And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?

The comment was met with cheers from the crowd, which largely consisted of members of the U.S. armed services. Rogan, holding the microphone, simply smiled.

That moment sparked widespread outrage, with pundits from across the political spectrum coming out to denounce Hokit’s words.

President Donald Trump was seated by the cage throughout the night. At the time of writing, he had not commented on the situation.

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung was asked about Hokit’s comments. He dodged the question completely.

“Asked for comment about UFC Fighter Josh Hokit saying ‘Michelle Obama is a man’ in his post fight interview, WH spokesman Steven Cheung said ‘He had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground,'” Tapper tweeted.

Asked for comment about UFC Fighter Josh Hokit saying “Michelle Obama is a man” in his post fight interview, WH spokesman Steven Cheung said “He had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground.” — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) June 15, 2026

UFC President Dana White did not approve of the comments. Although he maintained Hokit was free to say whatever he wanted, White told TIME he “hated” it.

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