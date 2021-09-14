Bill Burr Roasts NFL for Promoting Black Lives Matter while Scheduling More Games ‘After All the Sh*t They Know About CTE’

If you just started watching the NFL this year and became witness to the way they’re desperately attempting to protect players from Covid-19, while simultaneously promoting social justice messaging – you might assume, ‘this league really cares about its players!’

But if you watched the NFL during any of its previous decades, you’re likely to remember that this was a league promoting vicious hits and sending players back onto the field with head trauma. Comedian Bill Burr mocked the NFL on his recent podcast, for being hypocrites.

“Dude how funny is it that the NFL has Black Lives Matter written on the back of their helmets as they also make the predominately black league play an extra football game every year after all the shit they know about CTE,” Burr ranted on his Monday Morning podcast.

The comedian went on to joke about players requesting to eliminate one exhibition game for safety concerns, while the NFL used it as an opportunity to leverage a longer regular season schedule. “I thought that was bizarre,” Burr added after mocking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

For decades, the NFL attempted to ignore what a lifetime of playing football can do to a person’s brain and masked its links to CTE. It was not until recent years that the league began to acknowledge the link between football and the degenerative brain disease.

While new rules have been developed to eliminate some of the sport’s most dangerous collisions, adding games to the schedule might not be in the player’s best physical interest. Black athletes account for nearly 60 percent of the NFL’s players. Burr’s argument implies that if the NFL believes Black Lives Matter, then the league should be protecting Black lives on the football field too.

Listen above via the Monday Morning podcast

