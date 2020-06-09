Bubba Wallace, the first full-time driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series since 1971, is calling on the sport to ban the confederate flag at its tracks.

In an interview with Don Lemon on CNN Tonight Monday, Wallace credited NASCAR with “[stepping] up to the plate big-time” in combating racism. But Wallace believes NASCAR should ban the confederate flag — a fixture at its races over the years.

“My next step would be to get rid of all confederate flags,” Wallace said. He added, “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Wallace noted that his previous stance was that he personally did not find the flag objectionable. But he says it’s now clear to him that many others do.

“There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change,” he said. “We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR — we will have those conversations to remove those flags.”

The driver’s comments come one day after he wore a Black Lives Matter shirt to a race in Atlanta in support of the nationwide protests taking place following the killing of George Floyd.

Watch above, via CNN.

