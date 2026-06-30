WATCH: Body Cam Footage Shows Embattled NFL Insider Dianna Russini Name-Dropping During Traffic Stop

Body cam footage released Monday showed embattled NFL insider Dianna Russini seemingly flexing her connections during a traffic stop.

Last week, The New York Times published a story examining Russini’s career and the controversy that derailed it. In April, a series of photos surfaced that revealed Russini spent extensive time with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The two were spotted at a luxury resort in Arizona, sparking rumors that they were having an affair. Both denied the notion.

Days later, Russini resigned from The Athletic. Then, Vrabel announced he’d seek counseling over the ordeal. Not long after Vrabel’s announcement, more photos emerged showing the two at a bar in New York. In one photo, they appeared to be kissing.

The New York Times story led with an anecdote about Russini’s traffic stop, describing how she identified herself as an NFL reporter and she was only using her phone while driving because she had to break a major story.

On Monday, The Center Square obtained the body cam footage of the ordeal. In the video, the officer approached Russini’s car when she immediately tried to explain herself.

“So — you’re not gonna care — I’m an NFL reporter and I just wrote that Sean McDermott got fired from the Bills,” Russini told the officer, “and that is what I was just sending. I sent a tweet, and I was gonna pull over because I have to make calls. I know you don’t care, but I’m just letting you know my reason why. It was a work thing and it was an emergency for what I do.”

BREAKING NEWS: Former NFL insider Dianna Russini accused of using NFL connection to avoid ticket pic.twitter.com/PtGVicKybM — The Center Square (@thecentersquare) June 30, 2026

As the conversation continued, the officer pointed out that Russini was on her phone for an extended period of time. She then revealed that she was on the phone with former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll. When the officer identified himself as a Minnesota Vikings fan, Russini quickly reached for her phone to show the officer something. She turned the phone screen toward him and appeared to reveal that she recently texted Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Oh my God, KOC!” the officer responded.

The two then briefly talked about the Vikings before the officer returned to the task at hand. He let her off with a warning before jokingly telling her, “Keep me updated with the Vikings.”

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