NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace fired back at the social media snark and false accusations about his role in the noose incident at his Talladega garage stall after the FBI ended its hate crime investigation on Tuesday.

On CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Wallace started the conversation by venting at critics who mocked him after the FBI discovered that the noose had been present in that stall since 2019, which meant that his team was not targeted with a racist symbol since it was randomly assigned to the stall this week.

“I think you have handled this like a champ and I’m appreciative that you came to speak to us tonight,” Lemon said to Wallace. “We first talked about the Confederate flag on this show and many other issues. Thank you. So much has happened in the last few hours. The federal investigation shows this wasn’t a hate crime. What’s going through your head? How are you feeling?”

“I’m sorry. I’m pissed,” Wallace fired off after a moment of audio troubles. “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that am and my integrity. They’re not stealing that from me, but trying to test that. And as a person that doesn’t need to fame or the hype or the media, I could care less. I give two craps about that. To sit and reading too much into it. Investing too much time.”

Lemon broke in to advise Wallace to avoid looking at social media to prevent getting upset.

“I know. I’m trying hard not to. And the I’ll probably turn my phone off tonight,” Wallace said. “But to hear my side of the story and I don’t mean to steal your spotlight. My side needs to be heard.”

Wallace then offered a lengthy, blow-by-blow explanation of the noose incident and how he never saw it himself and only learned of it from a NASCAR official. His fellow racecar drivers presented a stunning, unified show of solidarity with Wallace earlier on Tuesday, when dozens of drivers and race team staff lined up and helped push his car to the starting line of the Geico 500 race.

Lemon again broke in to tell Wallace that only “knuckleheads” would accuse him of having somehow staged or set up the incident.

“You can’t worry about that,” Lemon said. “Fair minded people are not accusing you of doing anything wrong. You were reacting to what NASCAR, what the head of NASCAR told you happened. Listen, this is how I feel about it. People can think what they want. Did NASCAR get it wrong? I shouldn’t say that. Did they jump the gun maybe, yes. I am extremely happy with what I think most Americans are, what NASCAR is doing.”

“You and NASCAR should pick up and go on and continue to do what you’re doing,” Lemon added. “You have the support of team members and NASCAR. And so, look at this as something that happened when you are evolving and changing. Everything is not perfect. I mean that about everybody. With the coronavirus and racism and watching people die on TV. With seeing Confederate flags banned. Lets not forget the people feel the way a certain kind of way about you and the flag. So I don’t think that you should feel badly about what happened.”

“I know. I’m with you on that. I appreciate the words,” Wallace answered. “You talked about it earlier, the people who don’t want to hear the truth and — people that want to know me and get to know me the new fans in the sport I appreciate it. One thing you’ll never take away from me is how 100% I am. How raw and real I am. I’ll shoot it straight each and every time. That’s what I stand by. In my statement Sunday night this will not break me. None of the allegations of being a hoax will break me or tear me down. That only fuels the competitive drive in me to shut everybody up and get on the track next week and showcase what I can do behind the wheel under tremendous amounts of BS. Whatever it is you want to say. It won’t break me or tear me down. I will stand proud of where I’m at.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]