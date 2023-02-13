‘BullSh*t Call!’ Philly Sports Commentator Throws Tirade After Late Questionable Penalty Call by Super Bowl Refs

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann threw a tirade over a questionable holding call on an Eagles cornerback following the Eagles’ loss in the Super Bowl.

Late in the fourth quarter, Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The ball landed on the ground, and the clock stopped, which brought up what looked at first to be a fourth down.

A referee threw his flag on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for holding Smith-Schuster, which gave the Chiefs a new set of downs, and Philly only had one chance to stop the clock with their only timeout remaining.

Barkann was on the postgame show and complained about the official’s decision to call a holding penalty on Bradberry, directing his anger at head referee Carl Cheffers.

“To get to a third and eight on the 15-yard line and an incomplete pass, and Carl Sheppards’ team with a bullshit call!” Barkann said, botching the ref’s name. “I mean, utter, complete bullshit — is unbelievable. It’s inexcusable. You don’t make a call right then and there. You don’t let the game be decided by officiating.”

“And yes, it’s true, the officials go both ways, and you got to rise above it, I understand,” Barkann said. “This is the freaking Super Bowl! And that should never happen!”

Barkann did get Cheffers’ name wrong, but he was clearly in the moment. After the penalty and the Chiefs’ ability to bleed the clock down to 11 seconds, and then kicker Harrison Butker hit a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the game in Glendale, Arizona, which was the three-point difference in Super Bowl LVII.

Bradberry admitted the penalty on Smith-Schuster was the correct call in his postgame comments.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” Bradberry said.

