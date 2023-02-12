WATCH: Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII On 27-Yard Field Goal

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in four years after kicker Harrison Butker put them ahead with a 27-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

A thrilling Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came down to a long drive started by the Chiefs offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A late defensive holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster led to the Chiefs offense running out the clock down to 11 seconds that set up Butker’s game-winning field goal.

The Eagles had one chance on offense to try and score, but Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ throw came up short and the Chiefs sideline erupted in celebration as confetti of red and yellow colors poured down from the top of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Butker missed a field goal attempt early on in Super Bowl LVII, but he clearly redeemed himself to clinch the win for the Chiefs’ organization.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII’s Most Valuable Player.

Watch above via Fox.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com