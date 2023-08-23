Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Gives Demonstration to Disprove Stephen A. Smith’s Claim About His Injury: ‘Who Are Your Sources, Bro?’

Lonzo Ball demonstrates his ability to stand up from a sitting position despite Stephen A. Smith's claims of the opposite

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball on Tuesday posted a video online to shut down Stephen A. Smith’s claim that his injury has left him struggling to stand up.

Ball has been out of action for more than a year as he continues to nurse a knee injury. In fact, he recently confirmed that he’ll miss the entire 2023-24 season after the latest surgery.

In response to the news, Smith expressed sympathy on First Take and said sources gave him grim details about Ball’s injury.

“Something went wrong in terms of these procedures that he has had,” Smith said Tuesday morning. “I don’t think he’ll ever be the same based off of what we’re seeing and hearing and reading about. I’ve heard that it’s even hard for him to get up from a sitting position.”

A few hours later, Ball tweeted a video of him doing exactly that.

“Stephen A., who are your sources, bro?” Ball said while repeatedly sitting down and standing up. “Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man.

“You gotta stop yapping! And I actually like you, man. I don’t even know you know like that, but I like you! I’m coming back, man! Come on!”

Smith was quick to acknowledge the response.

“Happy to do so, Lonzo,” Smith tweeted. “Nice to know you’d finally like me to reach out. Not a problem. You know how to reach me, too. I’m here.”

