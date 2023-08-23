Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Gives Demonstration to Disprove Stephen A. Smith’s Claim About His Injury: ‘Who Are Your Sources, Bro?’

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball on Tuesday posted a video online to shut down Stephen A. Smith’s claim that his injury has left him struggling to stand up.

Ball has been out of action for more than a year as he continues to nurse a knee injury. In fact, he recently confirmed that he’ll miss the entire 2023-24 season after the latest surgery.

In response to the news, Smith expressed sympathy on First Take and said sources gave him grim details about Ball’s injury.

“Something went wrong in terms of these procedures that he has had,” Smith said Tuesday morning. “I don’t think he’ll ever be the same based off of what we’re seeing and hearing and reading about. I’ve heard that it’s even hard for him to get up from a sitting position.”

“I don’t think he’ll ever be the same… I’ve heard that it’s even hard for him to get up from the sitting position… I’m really, really sad for him.” Stephen A. Smith on Lonzo Ball missing another NBA season after his latest knee surgerypic.twitter.com/d5HjCyXfTK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

A few hours later, Ball tweeted a video of him doing exactly that.

“Stephen A., who are your sources, bro?” Ball said while repeatedly sitting down and standing up. “Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man.

“You gotta stop yapping! And I actually like you, man. I don’t even know you know like that, but I like you! I’m coming back, man! Come on!”

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

Smith was quick to acknowledge the response.

“Happy to do so, Lonzo,” Smith tweeted. “Nice to know you’d finally like me to reach out. Not a problem. You know how to reach me, too. I’m here.”

Happy to do so, Lonzo. Nice to know you’d finally like me to reach out. Not a problem. You know how to reach me, too. I’m here. https://t.co/kOFbZI7ksX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 22, 2023

And btw, @ZO2_ you don’t know you’re welcome to come on my podcast anytime you like — The Stephen A. Smith Show. I’m taking live callers now, too. Will be on tomorrow LIVE at 4pm EST on YouTube. You know I love the Fam. All of y’all are welcome! https://t.co/kOFbZI7ksX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 22, 2023

