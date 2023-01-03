Colin Cowherd Says NFL Should Call a Tie in Bills-Bengals Game ‘Out Of Respect For the Family’ of Damar Hamlin

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the NFL should declare the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game a tie after it was postponed when a player collapsed on the field.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after he made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night. Hamlin received CPR from the medical staff at the stadium and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital. He was intubated and listed in critical condition.

On Fox Sports 1’s The Herd With Colin Cowherd, Cowherd told Fox Sports host Nick Wright that he thought the NFL should call a tie between the Bills and Bengals.

“I suggested this, this morning out of respect for the family; it’s a tie,” Cowherd said. “You don’t replay the game. It’s a tie, whatever the seed is. The reality is, I’ve heard this from a couple coaches. Since technology has improved the ability for a quarterback to hear a coach on the road, home field just doesn’t mean what it used to four or five years ago.”

The Herd host explained that if the Kansas City Chiefs are awarded the one seed, neither the Bengals nor Bills would argue, and he used the Bengals team from last year as an example. That Bengals team won every playoff game on the road last season before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

“My takeaway is don’t play this thing,” Cowherd added. “If they meet later, that’s great.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday afternoon that the game would not resume this week and the league would make an announcement regarding the game at a later date.

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

