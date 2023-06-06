‘DOGGONE!’ Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Biden The Wrong President During White House Super Bowl Visit

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid made a “doggone” fumble when he misidentified President Joe Biden during a White House event celebrating the Super Bowl champs.

The president welcomed the Chiefs to the White House Monday to celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The president began his remarks by joking about the absence of First Lady and Philly Phan Dr. Jill Biden:

Well, welcome to the White House — (applause) — the 2023 Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs! (Applause.) Now, I have to be careful what I say today. I’ll explain in just a second. You can smile, man. It’s okay. (Laughter.) I married a Philly girl. That explains a lot, doesn’t it? Fortunately, she is overseas right now, in the Middle East. (Laughter.) She’s a rabid Eagles fan, and the way — the way the game ended, I might be in for a rough night. Jill still doesn’t even believe the Eagles player who acknowledged the holding penalty. But I figure if the Kelce family can make it work with Travis and Jason, the first two brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl, then I know there’s hope for — hope for the rest of us.

Biden was followed by team president Mark Donovan, who then ceded the stage to Reid.

The coach was startled at one point by a very loud crackle on the PA system, but handled it with a fast quip:

COACH REID: I’ll tell you what — we’re fired up to be here, as a football team. President Biden, your staff — we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for inviting us to the White House. I mean — (speaker malfunction) — MR. MAHOMES: All right now. COACH REID: Everybody good? (Laughter.) We’re really fired up. (Laughter.) We are really fired —

Reid then drew laughs when he made a “doggone” mistake by referring to Biden as President Barack Obama:

And what a great challenge it is to present ourselves this next year, like President Obama — or excuse me — “President Obama” — doggone. (Laughter.) Like President Biden said, nobody believed us before. Nobody believed us before. And I’m sure it’s going to be that same way this time, and we come out and prove them wrong. (Applause.)

Reid was followed by star players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, who presented the president with a personalized Chiefs jersey.

