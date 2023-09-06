ESPN, Mina Kimes Reach Agreement to Keep One of the NFL’s Top Analysts on the Network

The ESPN and NFL analyst Mina Kimes agreed to an extension to keep her on the network for the next several years, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday.

According to sources, the new deal will pay Kimes approximately $1.7 million per year. In addition to ESPN, she has a deal with Peyton Manning’s Ohama Productions for her podcast The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. She also reached an agreement with Meadowlark Media to continue her guest appearances on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

In total, the Post noted, Kimes’ annual earnings will climb past $2 million as a result of the ESPN extension.

According to Marchand, Kimes’ role with the network — primarily as an analyst for NFL Live — will remain the same for the most part. The deal is considered a “major raise” and has similar figures to the deal fellow NFL Live analyst Marcus Spears signed over the summer.

This latest deal is yet another move by ESPN to shore up some of its biggest talent in the wake of massive layoffs. Since May, ESPN has announced the signing of Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe while also laying off around 20 on-air personalities. The network also attempted to re-sign reporter Diana Russini, but she chose to join The Athletic as its top NFL insider.

