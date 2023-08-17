ESPN Reveals New TV Lineup With the Debut of ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

ESPN on Thursday revealed what its new TV schedule will look like with the inclusion of The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee announced in May that he’d be bringing his show to ESPN as part of a deal with the network. In addition to being aired daily, the show will continue streaming live on YouTube. At the time, McAfee also said it would debut on ESPN in the fall.

That debut will actually come a few weeks sooner. In a news release, ESPN announced The Pat McAfee Show will launch on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN on YouTube on Sept. 7.

“We can’t wait for Pat and his team to bring a fresh new energy to ESPN’s weekday lineup, led by some of the most prominent, creative and authentic voices in sports,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said in the statement. “The Pat McAfee Show will redefine what success looks like across multiple ESPN platforms and will bring a new, contemporary audience to our afternoon time block. It’s a perfect fit.”

Weekday mornings will still begin with Get Up at 8 a.m. and First Take at 10 a.m. The Pat McAfee Show will take the place of SportsCenter at noon and air for two hours. Then, SportsCenter will start at 2 p.m. NBA Today and NFL Live will keep their usual times of 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

