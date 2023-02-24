Ex-NBA Star Enes Kanter Freedom Wants to Run For Congress ‘When the Time is Right’

Former NBA star and activist Enes Kanter Freedom told Maria Bartiromo that he wants to run for Congress “when the time is right.”

On Thursday, Kanter Freedom was a guest on Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria when he was asked if he has aspirations to hold a seat in public office.

“Actually, I do. Actually, I do,” Kanter Freedom said. “That’ll be very interesting.”

Bartiromo asked him specifically if his plans included running for a seat in Congress.

“I would, actually,” Kanter Freedom said. “When the time is right, and shoutout to whoever’s out there listening. Of course, I would love to.”

Former CIA officer Mike Baker asked him if he wants to become the next Secretary of Transportation, which Kanter Freedom laughed at. That was a direct dig at the current Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, who finally visited East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment led to the release of toxic chemicals.

“Are you right now making plans to run for public office?” Bartiromo said.

“Yes, I do,” Kanter Freedom said.

She asked him if he has started raising money yet, and Kanter Freedom said, “not yet, I haven’t started yet, but I started having conversations with some of my friends and members of Congress.”

Kanter Freedom is well known for his outspoken personality and has no issues with condemning NBA star LeBron James’ relationship with China. After James broke the all-time NBA scoring record, Kanter congratulated him for the basketball accomplishment and then blasted him for his stance on China.

“He calls himself more than an athlete. He calls himself a human rights activist or freedom fighter, so I was just very disappointed in him choosing money and business over his morals, values, and principles,” Kanter Freedom said.

Kanter Freedom’s outspokenness to discuss controversial topics reportedly led to a $500,000 bounty on his head to be placed by the Turkish government.

Watch above via Fox Business.

