Colorado Avalanche Fans Celebrated So Hard They Shattered the Glass Behind the LA Kings’ Bench

Tuesday’s playoff game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings was stopped when fans shattered a pane of glass behind the Kings’ bench.

The Avalanche, up 1-0 in the series, hosted the Kings for Game 2 in Denver’s Ball Arena. With the game still scoreless early in the second period, the Kings were awarded a penalty shot.

Kings forward Quinton Byfield took the shot. On the attempt, he faked a shot to get Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood to drop to his knees before attempting a backhand to the right. Wedgewood, however, extended his body to his left and made a miraculous save with his glove to keep the game tied at 0.

The home crowd was understandably thrilled about Edgewood’s save, and the ensuing celebration got so crazy that fans pounding on the glass actually broke it right behind the Kings’ bench. A replay of the incident showed fans repeatedly hitting the glass until a pane suddenly shattered under the pressure. On the other side of that glass was Avalanche coach D.J. Smith, who quickly recoiled as the glass poured over him.

AVS FANS WERE BANGING ON THE GLASS BEHIND THE KINGS BENCH AND IT SHATTERED 😱 WHAT is going on in the NHL playoffs tonight?! 😭 pic.twitter.com/wDWKcNKdhR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 22, 2026

The shattered glass caused a very lengthy delay as employees worked to clean it up. A report from The Denver Post explained:

And cue the weirdest of weird playoff delays. The away bench had to be cleared as cleaning and maintenance crews rushed in to sweep up debris. New glass was installed after a 17-minute delay, during which both teams remained on the ice.

The Avalanche went on to win the game 2-1 in overtime to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

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