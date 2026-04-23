New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Announces He’ll Seek Counseling in Light of Controversy With NFL Reporter Dianna Russini

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has announced he’ll seek counseling in response to the controversial photos with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

The photos were published two weeks ago by Page Six. In them, Vrabel and Russini could be seen holding hands and embracing one another at a luxury resort in Arizona. Both of them are married.

Vrabel and Russini quickly denied there was anything scandalous going on, claiming that they arrived at the resort separately with their respective friends. Witnesses at the resort, however, told Page Six they were alone.

The Athletic initially took Russini’s side, but later placed her on leave to investigate the matter. Days later, Russini announced her resignation from the outlet. She did, however, maintain that the two were not having an affair.

On Tuesday, Vrabel finally addressed the media about the ordeal. He said he recently had “difficult conversations” with his loved ones and that the team’s success relies on himself and others making good decisions “on and off the field.”

Late Wednesday night — a day before the start of the NFL Draft — ESPN obtained a statement from Vrabel announcing he’d miss the third day of the draft to begin counseling.

The ESPN report continued:

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said Wednesday night. “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them. “I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

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