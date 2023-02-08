Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom slammed Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for his relationship with China — this just after James became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

On Tuesday night, LeBron passed NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for scoring the most points in NBA history — a record which stood for almost 39 years. Kanter Freedom, who was a guest of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s (CA-R) at President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, subsequently appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday with co-host Steve Doocy and immediately dropped the hammer on the newly-crowned NBA scoring leader over his relationship with China.

“He calls himself more than an athlete. He calls himself a human rights activist or freedom fighter, so I was just very disappointed in him choosing money and business over his morals, values, and principles,” Kanter Freedom said.

The former NBA player turned to James’ relationship with Nike and their highly-criticized labor practices to produce products in China.

“Obviously, he signed with a company like Nike that pretty much use slave labor and sweatshops in China, and he talks about all the problems that are happening around the world, but when it comes to one specific topic, China, he stays silent,” Kanter Freedom said. “And that is hypocrisy, so that’s why I want to expose it.”

“I wanted to call him out, and I just hope that he chooses to speak out about, not only the problems that are happen in America, but all around the world because he calls himself, ‘more than an athlete,’ so people are going to ask you questions about it,” Kanter Freedom said.

Kanter Freedom, who has a $500,000 bounty on his head from his home country of Turkey, wasted no time on Tuesday night after President Biden’s State of the Union to remind his fans of LeBron’s relationship with China.

He wrote in a tweet:

38,388 Points 0 Morals 0 Values 0 Principles 0 Empathy 1 Bow Down to #China Congratulations to @KingJames

Watch above via Fox News.

