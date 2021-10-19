‘F*CK YOU A-ROD’ Chants Force Fox to Mute ALCS Postgame Show an Absurd Amount of Times

Major League Baseball’s postseason atmosphere was on full display Monday night at Fenway Park, unfortunately Fox couldn’t air much of it on their postgame show.

A Boston sports radio station has been touting that nobody cares about the Red Sox anymore, but if you caught any of their first home game of the ALCS, the Fenway Park fans would have put even some of the most raucous college football crowds to shame.

Who would have guessed that Red Sox fans would be fired up? The Patriots are bad, the Red Sox are really good and Boston sports fans spent the last year cooped up because of Covid. Their hero David Ortiz and nemesis Alex Rodriguez were both sitting on the Fox MLB set together and the Red Sox have scored 21 runs in their last two games. This situation was an impossible task for the show’s producers.

Cheers for “Papi!” followed by jeers of “A-Rod sucks” and “F*CK YOU A-ROD” drowned the Fox postgame show. The wild crowd surrounding the Fox MLB set also creatively chanted “AFF-leck,” referencing Boston native Ben Affleck, who happens to be the new love interest of Rodriguez’ former fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The profane chants forced producers to be heavy-handed with the mute button and as a result, the content of the show was terrible, but the atmosphere was insane. Red Sox fans are unlikely to be any more revenant toward the broadcast for Games 4 and 5, and Fox is unlikely to move the show into a studio, setting up for a potentially interesting round two tonight.

Watch above via FS1

