Fox Sports Savagely Roasts A-Rod for Getting Fed Popcorn by Cameron Diaz: ‘That’s Maybe Why I’m Single’

Fox Sports is desperate to see its MLB studio show recreate the comradery and candor portrayed by TNT’s Inside the NBA. They came close Thursday night, when the broadcast savagely roasted Alex Rodriguez and his Page Six dating history.

The Tampa Bay Rays began their Divisional Series against the Boston Red Sox with ease Thursday night. Depicting zero stress during their 5-0 Game 1 victory, Rays players began chomping on popcorn in the dugout, led by slugger Nelson Cruz.

Fox Sports highlighted the amusing moment during their postgame show featuring Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and A-Rod.

“It got us thinking, it’s not the first time that people have eaten popcorn during the game,” Burkhardt said.

And after showing the Rays enjoying their mid-game snack, Fox Sports dug up video of A-Rod being fed popcorn by one of his many celebrity exes, Cameron Diaz.

“KB, that’s maybe why I’m single,” a humiliated Rodriguez responded, generating a rousing fit of laughter from his co-hosts.

A-Rod’s popcorn moment with Diaz occurred in 2011 at Super Bowl XLV between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, TX. The MLB superstar dated the famous actress for just over year.

After splitting with Diaz, A-Rod had high-profile relationships with Torrie Wilson and most recently Jennifer Lopez, which ended in heartbreak for the former New York Yankees third baseman.

