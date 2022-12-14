Former Italian Prime Minister And Current Soccer Club Owner Promises Players ‘A Bus Full of Whores’ If They Beat Top Teams

Former Italian Prime Minister and current Monza soccer club owner, Silvio Berlusconi, told his players he would bring escorts into their locker room after big wins.

Berlusconi served as Italy’s Prime Minister in 1994 and 1995, from 2001-2006, and then again from 2008- 2011.

In 2011 he was accused of having sex with an underage woman, but in 2015 the case was thrown out on an appeal after the judge ruled he did not know she was a minor.

Berlusconi bought the Monza soccer team in 2018 after owning powerhouse AC Milan for 31 years.

In a video that surfaced Wednesday, Berlusconi was on a microphone at a holiday party with Monza players and decided to motivate them to beat the bigger teams in Italy’s top soccer league, Serie A.

“I told the guys … now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, I’ll bring a bus of whores into the locker room,” Berlusconi said, as translated by Reuters.

The video went viral on Twitter, and Berlusconi faced backlash from political rivals. An Italian politician, Daniela Sbrollini of Italy’s centrist party, Italia Viva, fired back at Berlusconi’s choice of words.

“Usual misogynist language,” Sbrollini said, as translated by Reuters. “A bad joke in bad taste that leaves you speechless.”

Berlusconi bashed critics after the video went viral. On his Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with players around him and wrote in the caption, as translated by Instagram.

I honestly didn’t think, and no one could imagine that a simple witty and clearly paradoxical “locker room” joke I addressed to the football players of my Monza could provoke comments as malicious as banal and unrealistic. I feel with these critics. Perhaps it is just their absolute lack of humor that makes them so sad and also so gratuitously evil in attacking those they consider enemies. But it’s Christmas time. So happy birthday to them too.

