‘Don’t Run Joe’: Progressive Group Launches Ad Featuring Frustrated Dem Voters Urging Biden To Opt Out of 2024

The progressive group RootsAction launched the “Don’t Run Joe” campaign this week with an ad featuring frustrated Democrats urging President Joe Biden to step aside in 2024. The ad has thus far aired in New Hampshire.

“Our outreach to people who vote in New Hampshire’s Democratic primaries is just getting started,” RootsAction co-founder Jeff Cohen said in a public statement about the ad. Cohen promised the ad would soon be making its way to multiple primary states.

RootsAction announced the ad aired on evening programs, including Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, within the state of New Hampshire this week.

New Hampshire State Rep. Ellen Read declares in the ad, “Our ideas are way more popular than Joe Biden is.”

Another voter referred to Biden as the “status quo” and called him too much of a “risk” in 2024. The president is also called “way too much of a gamble” in the commercial. If the Democrat, who is 80, decides to run again, he would potentially be going up against Donald Trump again. Trump already announced he’s running again in 2024.

In the ad, voters call for action on abortion rights, climate change, and universal care. The footage ends with a collection of complaining voters urging the same thing: “Don’t run, Joe.”

“Biden should heed the voters of his party rather than simply declaring ‘watch me’ run for re-election,” RootsAction national director Norman Solomon said, noting some of the president’s poor showings in polls.

The organization is also encouraging Democrats to sign a petition calling for Biden to not run for reelection.

“Tell Joe Biden not to run for president in 2024,” the group states.

One poll mentioned in the press release announcing the new anti-Biden ad is from CNBC. The data found over 50 percent of Democrat respondents do not want Biden running again.

Watch above via RootsAction.

