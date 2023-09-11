Houston Rockets Star Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting WNBA Girlfriend

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday was arrested in New York City for allegedly assault his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ABC News reported.

According to the report, the couple was staying at the Millennium Hotel in Times Square. When Porter returned late from a night out, Gondrezick was reportedly upset and locked him out of the room. Hotel security eventually helped him get back into the room where he allegedly beat her.

Porter, 23, was detained at the NYPD’s 17th Precinct in midtown Manhattan.

“Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” a police spokesperson said. “A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck.”

Porter is charged with assault and strangulation.

The Rockets also released a statement saying the organization is “gathering information.” It did not comment further on the incident.

Porter was drafted 30th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played his rookie season, but was not with the team the season after due to personal reasons. He was then traded to the Rockets in 2021.

The 23-year-old has been involved in a number of off-the-court controversies. At the University of Southern California, he was suspended by the team for conduct issues. His trade to Houston was the result of Porter getting into a heated argument with Cavaliers team officials.

