Megyn Kelly believes President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement is an “increasingly tiny group” that now only includes “loyalists” who are similar to cult members.

Kelly shared her state-of-MAGA take during an interview on the Hodgetwins podcast on Friday.

“MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin,” Kelly said. “And so that’s by definition an increasingly tiny group.”

That comment drew a chuckle from the hosts. Kelly has an ongoing feud with Levin and has accused him of having a “micropenis”; Trump came to the Fox News host’s defense afterward, saying he was a “Great American Patriot” who is getting unfairly maligned by critics who are “jealous and angry.”

“I guess I’ve been surprised to see how quickly [MAGA has] shrunk down to something less formidable, by far, than it used to be,” Kelly continued.

One of the twin hosts then branded the president “George Bush 2.0″ because of the “money he’s made” and the “new war he started.” Kelly agreed Trump has betrayed his base.

She said:

It’s stunning to me that the people who voted for the man who said over and over “No new wars,'[and] ‘No war with Iran, no Middle East wars”— and specifically over and over said “Iran” and also said “The Democrats are going to get us into a war with Iran” — that was not a throwaway line. That was a massive part of his campaigning and his promising. That those people on a dime were like “Yes, we’re pro-war with Iran! Yes, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.” We all know that that’s a lie. It’s so obvious that’s a lie to get us into this conflict.

A moment earlier in the show, Kelly said it was “disrespectful” to call Trump voters cultists, “but they do have the same kind of loyalty.”

“Where it’s like ‘In Trump We Trust’ and he can do no wrong,” Kelly said. “And I get that. You know, they’ve been burned by a lot of other politicians. They felt like Trump got them at a time when everybody was ignoring them.”

But Kelly said Trump has let them down on Iran and other issues, like his approach to the files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The timing of her comments on MAGA dying off are interesting, considering Trump-backed candidates just went 37-0 in primaries last week.

Watch above via YouTube.

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