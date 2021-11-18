Aaron Rodgers Awkwardly Smiles After Being Asked if he Smoked DMT with Joe Rogan: ‘I Can’t Confirm’

It feels like we’re heading toward an Aaron Rodgers tell-all with Joe Rogan at some point in the future. Until then, Rodgers and Rogan will fuel their unexpected bromance by talking each other up on separate podcasts.

While the Green Bay Packers quarterback finally opened up about his vaccination status after months of deceit, he remains guarded about a recently revealed toe injury. During his weekly SiriusXM Radio appearance with Pat McAfee, the show used Rodgers’ mysterious toe stub as an opportunity to mock his friendship with Rogan.

“I read somewhere where you and Rogan were smoking DMT (a hallucinogenic drug) over a virtual session,” Rodgers’ ex-teammate A.J. Hawk joked. “And you jammed your toe on something in your house, is there any truth to that?”

Rodgers responded with an awkward smile and chuckle, adding “I can’t confirm or deny that.”

Obviously, there is no substantiated truth behind the joke from Hawk, who co-hosts a portion of The Pat McAfee Show. But the friendship between Rodgers and Rogan is real.

After Rodgers tested positive for Covid just over two weeks ago, the unvaccinated quarterback told McAfee he sought counsel from Rogan on how to treat the virus. Rogan does not have a medical background, but he is a polarizing podcast host.

Earlier this week, Rogan defended Rodgers during an appearance on Tim Pool’s podcast, blasting people for criticizing the quarterback’s choice to seek Covid advice from a friend.

