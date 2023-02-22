Internet Rips New Panthers Assistant Coach For Unique Hairstyle: ‘For a Lloyd Christmas Cosplay, It Ain’t Bad’
Twitter users attacked Dom Capers, the new defensive assistant coach for the Carolina Panthers after his press conference revealed a new jet-black hairstyle.
Capers was named an assistant coach on head coach Frank Reich‘s staff in the 2023 off-season. Capers will serve as a mentor to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as well as Reich. Evero and Capers were on the same coaching staff for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season.
“He’ll have creditability because he really knows what he’s doing,” Capers said about Evero.
Capers was the inaugural head coach for the Panthers in the 1995 season. He won the AP’s Coach of the Year in the 1996 season but was let go by the organization after the 1998 season. He continued to coach in the NFL, and last year he was an assistant coach with the Broncos.
“It’s great to be back,” Capers said on Wednesday. “Someone once told me (that) if you stay in this business long enough, it’ll come full circle.”
His return to Charlotte was not the only news that was made during his press conference. Many social media users noted Capers, 72, had a new hairstyle. His hair has a tight and clean fit with a jet-black color to it.
In a very Twitter fashion, users blasted Capers’ new look, though some did like the striking do.
Still, those opposed were pretty blunt about it.
This user played homage to actor Jim Carrey‘s character, Llyod Christmas, in the Dumb and Dumber series. For that role, Carrey had a bowl-like haircut that had a straight line across his forehead, similar to how Capers looks.
Many more continued to pile on the former head coach.
Some also compared his hair to a Lego character’s replaceable hair as well.
Even the Buffalo Wild Wings account felt the need to rip Capers.
So only one person defended the coach’s hair.
—
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com