The anti-vax stance of several prominent NBA players has led to some very strange bedfellows. And on Thursday, Jemele Hill poked fun at one of the basketball stars’ unlikely allies.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Hill — the former ESPN SportsCenter anchor who now serves as a contributor to The Atlantic — noted the support offered by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to vaccine-hesitant NBA players such as Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, and Andrew Wiggins.

“Let me say that if Ted Cruz was standing with me, I’d probably vomit a little bit in my mouth,” Hill said mockingly.

Speaking more seriously, Hill went on to say why she finds the unusual alliance between Cruz and the basketball stars concerning.

“You have to sometimes pay attention to who are the people egging you on and — quote, unquote — cheering for you,” Hill said. “That tells you a lot about the stance that you’re taking.”

Hill did point out that more than 90 percent of NBA players are vaccinated — and that the players who garnered attention this week are part of a small minority. Nonetheless, Hill noted that the words of Beal, Irving, and Wiggins could resonate with people of color.

“I think there’s an opportunity there for players who have this kind of platform to speak directly to the people who are most impacted by this virus, and that would be Black and brown folks,” she said.

