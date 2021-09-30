Bob Costas Mocks Ted Cruz’s Support of Anti-Vax NBAers: Go on Fox News if You Agree With Me, Otherwise ‘Stick to Sports’

NBC Sports broadcasting legend Bob Costas waded into the subset of politics and professional sports Wednesday night when he mocked the apparent situational standards of Senator Ted Cruz and Fox News.

Appearing on Cuomo Prime Time, Costas was asked by anchor Chris Cuomo to opine on news of Lebron James announcing he’s received the Covid-19 vaccine as a number of high profile NBA players, such as Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, and Bradley Beal, openly parade their hesitancy to get vaccinated.

Cuomo set up the segment by bringing his viewers up to speed. “So, today, a guy from the right-wing camp that brought us ‘shut up and dribble’ decided he is going to support black athletes.” He then noted Covid vaccine skepticism of a number of NBA Players before noting that Senator Ted Cruz Tweeted, ‘I stand with Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beale, Jonathan Issac #NBA. Your body, your choice.'”

“He’s vaccinated, by the way, Cruz,” Cuomo noted mockingly. “The senator’s comments come in the wake of Lebron James confirming he received the covid vaccine despite being initially skeptical. Important comments from a key player while NBA and other leagues grapple with vaccine hesitancy among athletes and what to do about it.”

He then introduced Costas who immediately mocked what he sees as situational political support that some provide to professional athletes. “When Senator Cruz says, ‘hats off, I stand with,’ that’s further proof that when the crowd that says ‘stick to sports’ makes that statement, all it ever meant is ‘stick to sports when you are saying something I don’t want to hear, or I don’t agree with.'”

He then added the clear corollary to that idea, saying “But if you are saying something I agree with, the microphone is yours. The platform is yours. You can be a regular on Fox News. If you are saying what we want to hear.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham notoriously mocked Lebron James wading into politics saying “shut up and dribble” which earned pretty broad derision, particularly after she defended Drew Brees’s political comments opposing kneeling during the national anthem by saying “he’s allowed to have an opinion.”

