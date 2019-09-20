comScore

JUST IN: New England Patriots Release Antonio Brown Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By Connor MannionSep 20th, 2019, 4:35 pm

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown from the team, with Brown confirming the news himself on Twitter.

Brown tagged the team in a tweet, thanking them for the “opportunity.”

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news minutes later.

The Patriots said in a statement that “we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown’s release comes following the release of a bombshell report detailing a laundry list of misconduct allegations against Brown, including a new accusation of sexual misconduct, and a report that Brown allegedly threatened a source for the story after it was published.

