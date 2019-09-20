JUST IN: New England Patriots Release Antonio Brown Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown from the team, with Brown confirming the news himself on Twitter.

Brown tagged the team in a tweet, thanking them for the “opportunity.”

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news minutes later.

The #Patriots have released WR Antonio Brown, as he indicated on Twitter. They have moved on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2019

The Patriots said in a statement that “we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Patriots’ statement: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Brown’s release comes following the release of a bombshell report detailing a laundry list of misconduct allegations against Brown, including a new accusation of sexual misconduct, and a report that Brown allegedly threatened a source for the story after it was published.

[Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images]

