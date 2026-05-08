‘Just Too Stupid for Words’: James Carville Torches DNC for Not Releasing 2024 Autopsy Report

James Carville offered the Democratic National Committee (DNC) a lesson in losing as he trashed their failure to release a 2024 election autopsy report as “too stupid for words.”

On Thursday’s Politics War Room podcast, Carville and his co-host Al Hunt discussed calls for the DNC to release an autopsy report on the party losing the 2024 presidential election. Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly been indicating privately to donors that she supports the release of the report.

Both Hunt and Carville backed calls for the report to be released.

“When an airplane crashes, the last thing anybody says, ‘Let’s not look back. Let’s just look forward.’ No,” Carville said.

DNC Chair Ken Martin was pressed on Pod Save America last month on his flip-flop about releasing the report, which he previously said would be made public.

“Well look, I mean, what I said all along, even when I ran for this position, is that we were going to focus on the things that will help us win the upcoming election, right? Making sure that we learn the right lessons that could help inform our victories, and that’s what we’ve done. We said this when we sent out the press release back in November, saying we weren’t going to release the report, we were actually going to keep our focus on those lessons, and we released those lessons. We continue to do that,” Martin explained.

Carville tore into Martin’s reasons for not releasing the report, arguing a breakdown of how money was spent needs to be “out there” for the public to view and Democrats to learn key lessons.

“You’re sitting on it because you might hurt somebody’s feelings. You’re supposed to have your feelings hurt when you lose. You’re supposed to feel bad about it. You’re not supposed to like it. You’re not supposed to cover it up,” he said.

The strategist admitted the issues winds him “up to no end” as he blasted the DNC’s decision as “just too stupid for words.”

“It’s not the end of your life if you made mistakes, but tell people about them,” he said. “This thing just this just winds me up to no end. I’m going to be on this s**t like gravy on rice ’cause it’s just too stupid for words.”

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