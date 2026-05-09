PoliticsGirl podcast host Leigh McGowan bristled when a fellow CNN panelist accused critics of President Donald Trump of substance-free “Orange Man Bad” partisanship, listing off a litany of specific grievances.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip convened a panel consisting of McGowan, Horace Cooper, Stephen Moore, Denver Riggleman, and Franklin Leonard.

Cooper responded to criticism of Trump’s economy by claiming “all we got is orange man bad from the partisan opponents,” which drew an indignant rejoinder from McGowan:

LEONARD: Their quality of life is down, and they know it.

MCGOWAN: I think we should also remember that foreclosures are up. They’re through the roof. They are. That same gentleman that was on talking about the economy being so good, he was the one that was just on a couple days ago talking about how high credit card interest rates are coming in, and I’m like okay, credit card debt levels, yes.

PHILLIP: Let me — let Horace have a word.

HORACE COOPER, PROJECT 21 CHAIRMAN: Okay, one observation is that every American is the best judge of how their financial circumstance is. And it is the job of president, and it is of his political opponents to come to those Americans and say, here is what I offer as a way to address your concerns. At present, all we got is orange man bad from the partisan opponents, and then the President bringing a strategy, some may argue is a mixed bag. The tariffs maybe aren’t —

(CROSSTALK)

LEIGH MCGOWAN, “POLITICS GIRL” PODCAST HOST: Sir, I’m not Orange Man bad. There’s a war no one wanted. There’s health care that no one can get. There’s foreclosures that are through the roof. People can’t afford homes. It’s not Orange Man bad if the economy is terrible —

(CROSSTALK)

COOPER: If your solution, if I may, I waited patiently.

(CROSSTALK)

MCGOWAN: — or in a war, we have no healthcare. Our education is terrible. They’re gerrymandering the entire country so our votes are unheard. Data centers are being built everywhere that people don’t want them. So, here we go, and I’m saying —

ABBY PHILLIP, CNN ANCHOR: Okay.

UNKNOWN: Hold on.

PHILLIP: Go ahead. I’m going to let him finish.

(CROSSTALK)

COOPER: If I may — if your solution is the federal government is going to do all of these things to make it better, there has been no — no example throughout recorded history of that working. In fact, everywhere on the planet where you give free healthcare, where you give all of this assistance

(CROSSTALK)

COOPER: — it doesn’t actually work.