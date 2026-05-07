Tucker Carlson Straight-Up Says Ex-Trump Official’s Wife Was ‘Killed by Donald Trump’s Administration’ 

Tucker Carlson shredded President Donald Trump on Thursday over his attacks on Joe Kent.

Kent served as Trump’s Director of the National Counterterrorism until March, when he resigned, citing his opposition to the president’s war on Iran. A week later, Trump swiped at Kent for remarrying “fairly quickly” after his wife, Shannon Kent, a U.S. intelligence officer, was killed by a suicide bomber in Syria in 2019.

“His wife was killed,” the president said in March. “He remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed and I felt badly for him. He ran for Congress, he lost. He ran for Congress again and he lost.”

Kent remarried in 2023.

Speaking to Kelly on Thursday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, Carlson noted that Trump had attacked Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for remarrying the year after his wife died suddenly, a point that Kelly seized on:

KELLY: It’s really unbelievable how the president has attacked, not only Massie’s remarriage after he lost his wife, but Joe Kent’s remarriage four years later, after his wife was killed. I mean, it’s insane. CARLSON: And killed by who? Killed by Donald Trump’s administration. Joe Kent’s wife was killed, the mother of his two sons was killed as a [counterintelligence] officer in Syria by a suicide bomb. What was she doing there? She was sent there by the Trump administration to fight another one of Israel’s wars. So, it’s a decision that Donald Trump made that got Joe Kent’s wife killed. That’s a fact. It’s not interpretation. It’s a fact. And now Trump is attacking the guy for getting remarried after that wife is killed serving his administration? It’s it’s almost too much. KELLY: Four years later. CARLSON: Yes. KELLY: I mean, like, not to put too fine a point on it, but Donald Trump cheated on his wife Ivana Trump with

Marla Maples. It was extremely infamous and all over the papers. How dare he criticize these honorable men who lost wives for finding love years later? It’s truly galling. It’s way below the belt.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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