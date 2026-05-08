‘Hold On – Can You Just Say That Again?’ Stephanie Ruhle Can’t Believe Trump’s ‘Absurd’ Ceasefire Posture

MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle had difficulty processing the Trump administration’s posture on the current ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

The two countries exchanged fire on Thursday amid a pause in the conflict, which commenced when the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran on Feb. 28. President Donald Trump referred to the latest U.S. strikes on the country as “a love tap.”

Iran has restricted transit through the vital Strait of Hormuz, which it more or less controls at this point.

On Thursday’s edition of The 11th Hour, Ruhle asked Peter Baker of The New York Times about the latest:

RUHLE: Peter, what are you hearing from the White House tonight? Is there concern that the ceasefire could fall apart? BAKER: Well, there’s concern, but I think they seem very determined at this point to maintain the ceasefire, even as there’s plenty of fire, right? You know, missiles are flying, boats are being– RUHLE: Hold on – can you just say that again? Because that’s absolutely absurd. And we need to just punctuate where we are. Just say it again. BAKER: It’s a ceasefire with lots of fire going on. It’s now it’s relatively modest fire compared to what we saw earlier. And so they’re able to play it down a little bit, but they’re determined to maintain the idea anyway that they’re in a ceasefire. And they’re trying to basically find a path to get out of this.

Earlier in the day, Trump took questions from reporters, one of whom asked about his decision to halt Project Freedom, a military effort to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump ended the endeavor after one day. The reporter asked if he would resume the project because of high gas prices.

“Well, no gas prices have come down today. Have you looked? They’ve come down very substantially today,” Trump said, even though gas prices went up and stocks were down on Thursday. “You know what’s happened today? Gas prices are way down, and the stock market is way up today.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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