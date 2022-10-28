JUST IN: Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Officially Divorced

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce after Brady’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night.

Brady and Bündchen’s divorce came after months of speculation about their marriage after Brady decided to unretire and come back to play football this season for the Buccaneers.

The divorce announcement was ill-timed for Brady after he lost in a very lackluster performance against the Ravens Thursday night. Brady surrendered his first streak of three losses in a row for the first time since 2002. Brady is also two games under .500 (3-5) for the first time in his career.

The divorce had been filed in Florida, according to People Magazine.

“The settlement is all worked out,” the source told People. “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.”

Brady released a statement through his Instagram Story about the divorce. The statement read:

“In Recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at the decision amicably with great gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we purse whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly as for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you”

US Weekly reported that Bündchen gave Brady an ultimatum. He either needed to quit football and spend more time with his family, or she would leave.

Brady’s on-the-field struggles have been noticeable. Before last night’s game, he ranked 16th in passing touchdowns.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Rex Ryan noted Brady’s below-average play. Ryan believed Brady was a “shell of himself,” and Smith took First Take on a crazy turn after he told the female analysts that Brady’s poor play stemmed from his divorce rumors.

